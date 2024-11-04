Eastman Chemical price target lowered to $115 from $119 at BofA

BofA analyst Salvator Tiano lowered the firm’s price target on Eastman Chemical (EMN) to $115 from $119 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Though the “base” business is performing largely better than the firm expected, even amid a challenging 2024, the Kingsport methanolysis ramp-up is facing additional complications, says the analyst, who thinks shares continue to be fairly valued based on the base business, with most of the upside tied to the successful deployment of its methanolysis technology at additional sites.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on EMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.