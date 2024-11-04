Eastman Chemical price target lowered to $110 from $115 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered the firm’s price target on Eastman Chemical (EMN) to $110 from $115 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EMN:
- Eastman Chemical price target lowered to $110 from $118 at Wells Fargo
- Eastman Chemical Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Eastman Chemical price target raised to $113 from $107 at Mizuho
- Eastman Chemical reports Q3 EPS $2.26, consensus $2.14
- Eastman Chemical narrows FY24 EPS view to $7.50-$70 from $7.40-$7.85
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.