Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.76

Eastman Chemical Company's (NYSE:EMN) dividend will be increasing to US$0.76 on 7th of January. This takes the dividend yield to 2.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Eastman Chemical's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment made up 73% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 126.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Eastman Chemical Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.94, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$3.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Eastman Chemical's EPS has declined at around 8.2% a year. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Eastman Chemical that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

