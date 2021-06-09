Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. On that note, looking into Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Eastman Chemical is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = US$994m ÷ (US$16b - US$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Eastman Chemical has an ROCE of 7.0%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.1% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

In the above chart we have measured Eastman Chemical's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Eastman Chemical.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Eastman Chemical Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Eastman Chemical, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 11%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Eastman Chemical becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 107%. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing to note, we've identified 4 warning signs with Eastman Chemical and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

