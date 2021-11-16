Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Eastman Chemical is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$16b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Eastman Chemical has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

NYSE:EMN Return on Capital Employed November 16th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Eastman Chemical's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Eastman Chemical.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Eastman Chemical's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Eastman Chemical in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Eastman Chemical has been paying out a decent 31% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Eastman Chemical's ROCE

In summary, Eastman Chemical isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 76% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Eastman Chemical that you might find interesting.

