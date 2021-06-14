Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Divest Tire Additives Product Lines

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recently agreed to sell the rubber additives as well as other product lines as well as related assets and technology of the global tire additives business in the Additives & Functional Products segment to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC. The agreement, however, does not include the sale of Eastman Impera and other performance resins product lines of the tire additives business. The company anticipates the sale to be either neutral or incremental to adjusted earnings per share in 2022.

The deal is worth $800 million and includes $725 million cash at closing and an additional amount of up to $75 million that will be paid based on performance of the rubber additives business post-closing through 2023.

This final price is subject to working capital and other adjustments at closing.

The sale is expected to be completed in the second half of this year, subject to regulatory approvals. From the ongoing quarter until the sale, the assets of the rubber additives business will be reported as held for sale. The company expects to recognize asset impairments or a loss from the agreement and completion of the sale.

Eastman Chemical’s shares have surged 80.1% in the past year, compared with 55.8% rise of the industry.

Eastman Chemical, in its last earnings call, stated that it is seeing continued momentum in the second quarter as it gains from innovation, strong market recovery and lower operating costs from its operations transformation program.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share between $8.25 and $8.75 for 2021. It also anticipates free cash flow to reach $1.1 billion in the year.

