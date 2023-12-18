Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Up 13% in 3 Months: Here's Why

Eastman Chemical Company’s EMN shares have gained 12.8% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 4.2% over the same time frame. Moreover, it has topped the S&P 500’s 6.1% rise over the same period.



Let’s take a look into the factors behind this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s price appreciation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What’s Favoring EMN?

Eastman is benefiting from its actions to manage costs. The company is expected to gain from lower operating costs from its operational transformation program.



EMN was able to offset $1.3 billion in inflation from higher raw material, energy and distribution costs through price increases in 2022. It is on track to reduce manufacturing, supply chain and non-manufacturing costs by more than $200 million for 2023, net of inflation. Pricing initiatives and lower raw material and energy costs are also expected to support the company’s bottom line.



Moreover, Eastman's goal is to increase new business revenues by utilizing its innovation-driven growth strategy. Due to the company's competence in specialty products, it generated around $550 million in new business revenues from innovation in 2022. Sales volumes are expected to be supported by the innovation and market development initiatives.



Eastman Chemical also remains focused on maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation. Its operating cash flow more than doubled year over year to $514 million in the third quarter of 2023. The company returned $94 million to shareholders in the third quarter through dividends and share repurchases. Furthermore, it expects to deliver $1.4 billion in operating cash flow in 2023.



The company remains committed to continuing its long history of returning cash to stockholders. EMN recently raised its dividend for the 14th straight year. Its board increased the quarterly cash dividend on its common stock from 79 cents to 81 cents per share. The move reflects the board's confidence in the company's ability to deliver solid earnings and maintain its track record of strong cash flow generation.

Eastman Chemical Company Price and Consensus

Eastman Chemical Company price-consensus-chart | Eastman Chemical Company Quote

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. DNN, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.



Denison Mines has a projected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year. DNN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 225%, on average. The stock is up around 60% in a year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by 8.2%. AXTA, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing in one quarter, with the average earnings surprise being 6.7%. The company’s shares have gained around 35% in the past year.



Hawkins has a projected earnings growth rate of 21% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Hawkins has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 27.5%, on average. HWKN shares have rallied around 85% in a year.

