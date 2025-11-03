Eastman Chemical (EMN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Eastman Chemical (EMN) reported $2.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.6%. EPS of $1.14 for the same period compares to $2.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.18, the EPS surprise was -3.39%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Chemical Intermediates : $499 million versus $522.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.9% change.

: $499 million versus $522.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.9% change. Net Sales- Fibers : $254 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $276.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.4%.

: $254 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $276.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.4%. Net Sales- Advanced Materials : $728 million versus $698.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.

: $728 million versus $698.65 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change. Net Sales- Additives & Functional Products : $716 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $724.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

: $716 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $724.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%. Net Sales- Other : $5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%.

: $5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Adjusted EBIT- Additives & Functional Products : $128 million compared to the $111.84 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $128 million compared to the $111.84 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Advanced Materials : $53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $73.17 million.

: $53 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $73.17 million. Adjusted EBIT- Chemical Intermediates : $1 million versus $4.98 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $1 million versus $4.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Other : $-39 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-40.29 million.

: $-39 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $-40.29 million. Adjusted EBIT- Fibers: $67 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $69.53 million.

Here is how Eastman Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

