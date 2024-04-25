Eastman Chemical (EMN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Eastman Chemical (EMN) reported revenue of $2.31 billion, down 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.61, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 billion, representing a surprise of +2.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Eastman Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Advanced Materials : $748 million compared to the $729.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.

: $748 million compared to the $729.05 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year. Net Sales- Additives & Functional Products : $704 million compared to the $709.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year.

: $704 million compared to the $709.43 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year. Net Sales- Chemical Intermediates : $523 million versus $499.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change.

: $523 million versus $499.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change. Net Sales- Fibers : $331 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $321.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.

: $331 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $321.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%. Net Sales- Other : $4 million versus $2 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4 million versus $2 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Additives & Functional Products : $109 million versus $89.65 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $109 million versus $89.65 million estimated by five analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Advanced Materials : $104 million compared to the $95.92 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $104 million compared to the $95.92 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Chemical Intermediates : $16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.90 million.

: $16 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.90 million. Adjusted EBIT- Other : -$72 million compared to the -$56 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: -$72 million compared to the -$56 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Fibers: $117 million versus $103.51 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Eastman Chemical have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.