Eastman Chemical (EMN) Reliance on International Sales: What Investors Need to Know

Have you looked into how Eastman Chemical (EMN) performed internationally during the quarter ending December 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this specialty chemicals maker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Upon examining EMN's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.97 billion, showing decrease of 12.1%. We will now explore the breakdown of EMN's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Exploring EMN's International Revenue Patterns

Europe, Middle East, and Africa generated $521 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 26.4% of the total. This represented a surprise of -3.21% compared to the $538.3 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East, and Africa accounted for $563 million (25.6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $622 million (27.7%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $108 million came from Latin America during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5.5%. This represented a surprise of -5.46% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $114.24 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $133 million, or 6%, and $125 million, or 5.6%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $481 million in revenue, making up 24.4% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million, this meant a surprise of -10.19%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $534 million, or 24.3%, in the previous quarter, and $556 million, or 24.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Eastman Chemical will post revenues of $2.19 billion for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 4.5% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific to this revenue are 25.8%, 5.6%, and 24.4%, translating into $563.94 million, $121.35 million, and $533.3 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $8.86 billion, which signifies a rise of 1.2% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Europe, Middle East, and Africa at 26% ($2.31 billion), Latin America at 5.7% ($502.88 million), and Asia Pacific at 25% ($2.21 billion).

Wrapping Up

Relying on international markets for revenues, Eastman Chemical faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Eastman Chemical currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Eastman Chemical's Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has increased by 7.7% over the past month compared to the 0.7% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Basic Materials sector, which includes Eastman Chemical,has increased 7.2% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 13.2% relative to the S&P 500's 2.1% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 16.1% increase.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.