Eastman Chemical (EMN) Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10%

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recently announced a hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 76 cents, up 10% from the earlier payout of 69 cents. The dividend is payable on Jan 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Dec 15, 2021.

The company stated that it is increasing the dividend for the 12th straight year as part of its ongoing commitment to return cash to shareholders. The move reflects the Board’s confidence in its ability to deliver earnings growth and continue its record of generating strong cash flow, the company noted.

Eastman Chemical ended the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $717 million, up roughly 10% year over year.

The company generated cash from operating activities of $1.19 billion and a free cash flow of $874 million in the first nine months of 2021. The company also returned $572 million to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the period.

Eastman Chemical’s shares have increased 6% in the past year compared with an 11% rise of the industry.

Eastman Chemical, in its last earnings call, stated that it is seeing sustained logistics challenges, supply-chain issues and higher raw material and energy costs as it enters the fourth quarter. It is implementing price hike actions across its specialty product lines to offset higher costs.

It expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.80-$9.00 for 2021. It also anticipates free cash flow to reach $1.1 billion for the year.

