Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2025, Eastman Chemical (EMN) reported revenue of $1.97 billion, down 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was -1.68%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Chemical Intermediates : $418 million compared to the $445.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year.

: $418 million compared to the $445.28 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.9% year over year. Net Sales- Fibers : $234 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $244.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.1%.

: $234 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $244.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -27.1%. Net Sales- Advanced Materials : $656 million versus $677.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change.

: $656 million versus $677.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.9% change. Net Sales- Additives & Functional Products : $662 million versus $668.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change.

: $662 million versus $668.41 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.9% change. Net Sales- Other : $3 million versus $5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40% change.

: $3 million versus $5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -40% change. Adjusted EBIT- Additives & Functional Products : $94 million compared to the $88.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $94 million compared to the $88.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. Adjusted EBIT- Advanced Materials : $59 million versus $46.76 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $59 million versus $46.76 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Chemical Intermediates : $-28 million versus $-4.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-28 million versus $-4.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Other : $-40 million versus $-37.75 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-40 million versus $-37.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Fibers: $49 million versus $62.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Here is how Eastman Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Eastman Chemical have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

