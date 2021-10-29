Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q3 Earnings Miss, Sales Surpass Estimates

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recorded a profit of $351 million or $2.57 per share for the third quarter of 2021, up from a profit of $161 million or $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, earnings were $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from $1.57 in the year-ago quarter. Earnings trailed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.47.



Revenues rose around 28% year over year to $2,720 million in the quarter. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,637.6 million. The top line was driven by higher selling prices and improved volume/mix.



The company gained from strong demand across most end markets, innovation, price increases, operational execution and cost-saving actions amid headwinds from logistics constraints and higher raw material and energy costs in the reported quarter.

Segment Review

Revenues from the Additives and Functional Products division went up 34% year over year to $997 million for the reported quarter, aided by 16% volume/mix growth and an 18% increase in selling prices. Strong end-market demand contributed to a favorable volume/mix while selling prices were higher primarily due to increased raw material, energy and distribution prices.



Revenues from the Advanced Materials unit rose 15% year over year to $770 million in the previous-year quarter. The upside was driven by 10% volume/mix growth due to solid demand in major markets including medical, consumer durables and electronics. Selling prices also rose 4% on increased raw material, energy and distribution prices, especially for specialty plastics. However, the segment was affected by lower automotive production due to automotive OEM component shortages.



Chemical Intermediates sales climbed 44% year over year to $731 million, led by a 46% increase in selling prices due to higher raw material, energy and distribution prices, strong demand and tight commodity markets. Volume fell mainly due to reduced functional amines sales resulting from the seasonality in the agriculture market.



Fibers segment sales went up 8% year over year to $222 million, on the back of 7% volume/mix growth and 1% higher selling prices. Higher textiles sales volumes were driven by market development initiatives and the sustained recovery of the textiles end market.

Financials

Eastman Chemical ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $717 million, a roughly 10% year-over-year increase. Net debt at the end of the quarter was $4,771 million, a roughly 9% decline year over year.



Eastman Chemical generated cash from operating activities of $1.19 billion and a free cash flow of $874 million in the first nine months of 2021. The company also returned $572 million to its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the period.

Guidance

Eastman Chemical said that it is seeing sustained logistics challenges, supply-chain issues and higher raw material and energy costs as it enters the fourth quarter. It is implementing price hike actions across its specialty product lines to offset these higher costs.



It expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.80-$9.00 for 2021. It also anticipates free cash flow to approach $1.1 billion for the year.

Price Performance

Eastman Chemical’s shares have rallied 34.4% over a year, outperforming the 26.2% rise of the industry.

