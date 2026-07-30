Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Eastman Chemical (EMN) reported $2.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.9%. EPS of $1.97 for the same period compares to $1.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was +9.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- Additives & Functional Products : $807 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $772.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%.

: $807 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $772.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.9%. Net Sales- Fibers : $243 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $249.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.

: $243 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $249.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%. Net Sales- Chemical Intermediates : $643 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $513.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.9%.

: $643 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $513.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38.9%. Net Sales- Advanced Materials : $817 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $810.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

: $817 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $810.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%. Net Sales- Other : $3 million versus $3.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change.

: $3 million versus $3.5 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -25% change. Adjusted EBIT- Additives & Functional Products : $151 million versus $137.34 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $151 million versus $137.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Advanced Materials : $109 million versus $106.75 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $109 million versus $106.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Chemical Intermediates : $58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.79 million.

: $58 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $36.79 million. Adjusted EBIT- Other : $-34 million versus $-37.71 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $-34 million versus $-37.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Adjusted EBIT- Fibers: $36 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $50.12 million.

Here is how Eastman Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Eastman Chemical here>>>

Shares of Eastman Chemical have returned +0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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