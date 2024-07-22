Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (EMN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $2.37 billion, up 2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Eastman Chemical metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Chemical Intermediates' should come in at $492.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Fibers' stands at $355.48 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Advanced Materials' will reach $797.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Additives & Functional Products' will likely reach $723.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBIT- Additives & Functional Products' to reach $114.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $140 million.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBIT- Advanced Materials' to come in at $130.46 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBIT- Chemical Intermediates' at $20.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBIT- Fibers' reaching $117.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $106 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Eastman Chemical here>>>



Over the past month, Eastman Chemical shares have recorded returns of -1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EMN will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

