Eastman Chemical (EMN) Launches New Sustainable Plasticizers

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recently announced the launch of three new plasticizers with certified recycled content. These plasticizers have been introduced to meet the increasing customer demand and corporate sustainability initiatives.

The plasticizers are drop-in replacements for existing products and offer similar performance as Eastman's legacy products but with 20-59% recycled content.

Eastman 168 Renew 20 non-phthalate plasticizer has market-leading performance and 20% certified recycled content for utility in end markets like roofing, wallpaper and flooring.

Eastman DOA Renew 20 plasticizer offers flexibility at low temperatures, especially in food contact applications. It also features 20% certified recycled content.

Eastman Triacetin Renew 59, which includes 59% certified recycled content for food packaging adhesives and food wrap film applications.

The plasticizers have received food contact clearance from the U.S. FDA and the European FSA for applications in food wrap film and packaging adhesives. The company will manufacture the plasticizers with its carbon renewal technology.

The company noted that it is creating a variety of plasticizers that could contain even higher percentages of recycled content and reduce carbon footprint to meet the growing demand for sustainability.

Eastman Chemical, which is among the prominent players in the chemical space along with Dow Inc. DOW, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD, Celanese Corporation CE, stated last month that it is seeing continued momentum in the second quarter as it gains from innovation, strong market recovery and lower operating costs from its operations transformation program.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share of between $8.25 and $8.75 for 2021. It also anticipates free cash flow to reach $1.1 billion for the year.

