Eastman Chemical (EMN) Launches Fluid Genius for Engineers

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recently launched Fluid Genius to optimize heat transfer fluid performance. It is a patent-pending product and equips engineers and operations managers with predictive analytics for heat transfer fluid performance optimization.

This product is unique to the market and combines AI with 50 years of Eastman expertise to monitor and maximize the life cycle of heat transfer fluids for various system applications.

Fluid Genius can project fluid life expectancy and suggest the viability of extension, while avoiding expensive, unplanned shutdowns. The technology provides easy access to customer fluid testing results that disclose forward-looking insights to plan proactively for maintenance. The product works for virtually any organic heat transfer fluid system.

The new product is designed for plant maintenance engineers and operations managers in all processing industries, including oil and gas, chemicals and polymer processing.

Eastman’s shares have surged 90.8% in the past year, compared with 66.8% rise of its industry.

Eastman Chemical, stated last month that it is seeing continued momentum in the second quarter as it gains from innovation, strong market recovery and lower operating costs from its operations transformation program.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share of between $8.25 and $8.75 for 2021. It also anticipates free cash flow to reach $1.1 billion for the year.

Eastman Chemical Company Price and Consensus

Eastman Chemical Company price-consensus-chart | Eastman Chemical Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Eastman Chemical currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Dow Inc. DOW, Celanese Corporation CE and Cabot Corporation CBT.

Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of roughly 261.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 91.4% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Celanese has an expected earnings growth rate of around 68.3% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained 90.8% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 126% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained 77.9% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Celanese Corporation (CE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.