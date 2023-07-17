Eastman Chemical (EMN) Launches Advantis Adhesion Promoters

Eastman Chemical Company EMN has announced the next generation of adhesion promoters to ensure that users of paints and coatings remain compliant with regulatory changes.



With the reclassification of cumene as carcinogenic category 1B in the European Union imminent this year, formulators now have two options. They can either continue using these substances with the new hazardous labeling or choose alternatives that restrict or eliminate them. Eastman's Advantis adhesion promoters provide customers the option to maintain compliance without the need for reformulation.



Advantis products are made up of modified polypropylene and polyethylene polymers that connect to untreated plastics and other difficult-to-bond-to surfaces better. In light of the upcoming regulatory changes, Advantis adhesion promotors were developed as a simple, drop-in replacement for formulations that utilize classic Eastman adhesion promoters. Advantis adhesion promoters are accessible in the marketplace as solutions, water-based dispersions and solid resins.



Shares of Eastman have lost 2.3% over the past year compared with a 16.5% rise of its industry.



Eastman Chemical stated that it will continue with its pricing discipline through the remainder of 2023, which is expected to enable it to substantially recover margins. Also, the company is on track to reduce manufacturing, supply chain and non-manufacturing costs by a total of $200 million for the year, net of inflation.



EMN projects its cash flow from operating activities to be roughly $1.4 billion for 2023. The company expects adjusted EPS for full-year 2023 to grow 5-15% year over year, excluding an approximately 75 cents pension headwind.

