Eastman Chemical (EMN) Inks Distribution Deal With DKSH

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recently stated that it inked a distribution agreement with Switzerland-based company, DKSH, in August 2020. Per the arrangement, DKSH will act as a distributor of Eastman Chemical across the entire Asia-Pacific region. It will focus on growing Eastman Chemical's Personal Care business in current markets and also expand into new ones.

Eastman Chemical's latest collaboration will help it to create value for customers through faster innovation and commercialization. As a specialty materials company, Eastman Chemical is committed to expand its inhouse R&D as well as formulation skills and capabilities. The deal will provide local customers much faster access to its personal care products and cosmetics innovations.

Eastman Chemical, which is among the prominent players in the chemical space along with PPG Industries, Inc. PPG, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD and Celanese Corporation CE, benefits from its innovation-driven growth model, cost reduction actions and acquisitions amid certain headwinds including a difficult demand environment.

The company is undertaking an aggressive approach to manage costs in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Eastman Chemical has significantly increased its cost-reduction target, which is forecast to be roughly $150 million of net savings in 2020. These cost actions include reduction of discretionary spending. The company’s cost reduction actions are expected to contribute to its earnings per share in 2020.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.