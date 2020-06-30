Eastman Chemical (EMN) Expands Its Partnership With IMCD

Eastman Chemical Company EMN announced that it is expanding its collaboration with the IMCD Group for the distribution of its specialty plastics.

Currently, IMCD distributes specialty plastics of Eastman Chemical in Portugal and Spain. Under the expanded deal, effective Aug 1, 2020, IMCD will carry out the distribution of specialty plastics in expanded markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Notably, IMCD will distribute thermoplastic polyester materials over a broad range of markets and applications such as medical, cosmetics, consumer durables, personal care, packaging and more.

Eastman Chemical’s proven portfolio of specialty polymers and compounds along with its advanced recycling technologies helps tackle the technical, regulatory and increasing sustainability problems confronted by many industries.

Per management, the company expects the partnership to ensure a seamless transition for its specialty plastics customers, whose distribution arrangements with incumbent distribution partners complete in late July.

Eastman Chemical’s shares have lost 12.9% over a year compared with the 18.8% decline of the industry it belongs to.

On its first-quarter earnings call, the company stated that it withdrew its earnings and cash flow guidance for 2020 due to a higher level of uncertainties related to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. It noted that it is significantly increasing cost-reduction targets, which is forecast to be $150 million of net savings.

It also took steps to boost its cash flow. These include the reduction of capital expenditure by around $100 million to $325-375 million. Eastman Chemical also expects to reduce debt by more than $400 million.

