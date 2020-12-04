Eastman Chemical (EMN) Announces Hike in Quarterly Dividend

Eastman Chemical Company EMN announced that its board declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 69 cents per share, reflecting 5% increase from the prior payout of 66 cents per share.

Notably, the company hiked its dividend for the 11th consecutive year. This is consistent with its focus on disciplined and balanced capital allocation as well as shareholders’ returns.

The revised dividend will be payable on Jan 8, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Dec 15, 2020.

Per management, the dividend hike reflects the company’s capacity to generate strong cash flow and deliver earnings growth, which has remained resilient even during the global pandemic.

Eastman’s shares have gained 30.8% in the past year, compared with 10.6% rise of its industry.

Eastman Chemical generated cash from operating activities of $1.5 billion and free cash flow of $1.1 billion during 2019. The company’s net debt fell to $5,215 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020 from $5,249 million at the end of the prior quarter. Also, the metric declined 13% year over year.

It had a cash balance of $650 million at the end of the third quarter, a more than three fold year-over-year increase. The company also returned $269 million to its shareholders through dividends during the first nine months of 2020 and $90 million in the third quarter. It generated net cash from operating activities of $442 million and free cash flow of $360 million in the quarter.

It entered the fourth quarter with strong momentum and expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for fourth quarter to be similar to fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.42. The company is also on track to deliver roughly $150 million of cost savings in 2020 with around $40 million expected in the fourth quarter. Moreover, it expects to generate more than $1 billion of free cash flow this year.

