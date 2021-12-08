Eastman Chemical (EMN) Amends $1.5 Billion Credit Facility

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recently announced amendments to and the extension of its five-year unsecured revolving credit facility worth $1.5 billion. The amendments include the extension of the term of the existing unsecured revolving credit agreement, scheduled to expire in October 2023, and the addition of sustainability-linked pricing terms.

The credit facility’s term has been extended to Dec 3, 2026, along with provisions to stretch the maturity by up to two more years and increase borrowings to $2 billion. The company’s credit ratings and fees for the credit agreement will depend on the performance of the company in three sustainability-linked areas. These areas include reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, plastic waste recycling and higher proportion of women in professional or managerial positions.

The company stated that linking its revolving credit facility to sustainability objectives supports its drive to create a sustainable and inclusive environment that holistically addresses climate change and the plastic waste crisis.

Shares of Eastman Chemical have increased 9% in the past year compared with a 12.2% rise of the industry.

Eastman Chemical, in its last earnings call, stated that it is seeing sustained logistics challenges, supply-chain issues and higher raw material and energy costs as it enters the fourth quarter. It is implementing price hikes across its specialty product lines to offset higher costs.

It expects adjusted earnings per share of $8.80-$9.00 for 2021. It also anticipates free cash flow to reach $1.1 billion for the year.

