EASTMAN CHEMICAL Earnings Preview: Recent $EMN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EASTMAN CHEMICAL ($EMN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,350,088,200 and earnings of $1.91 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EMN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL Insider Trading Activity

EASTMAN CHEMICAL insiders have traded $EMN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK J COSTA (CEO & Board Chair) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 108,010 shares for an estimated $11,343,326 .

. BRAD A LICH (EVP & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,377 shares for an estimated $3,785,484 .

. STEPHEN GLENN CRAWFORD (EVP, Manf. & Chf Sustain Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,199 shares for an estimated $2,130,600 .

. ADRIAN JAMES HOLT (SVP, Chf HR Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,720 shares for an estimated $592,376 .

. JULIE A. MCALINDON (SVP, Regions & Chf SupChn Ofcr) sold 4,456 shares for an estimated $471,623

CHRISTOPHER MOORE KILLIAN (SVP & CTO) sold 3,061 shares for an estimated $321,405

WILLIAM THOMAS JR. MCLAIN (EVP, CFO) sold 1,963 shares for an estimated $198,263

MICHELLE H CAVENESS (SVP & Chf. Mfg. Ofc.) sold 1,147 shares for an estimated $112,990

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 352 institutional investors add shares of EASTMAN CHEMICAL stock to their portfolio, and 367 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/04/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for EASTMAN CHEMICAL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EMN forecast page.

EASTMAN CHEMICAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EMN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $EMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Neivert from Piper Sandler set a target price of $102.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Aleksey Yefremov from KeyBanc set a target price of $121.0 on 11/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.