Markets
EMN

Eastman Chemical Cuts Q3 Earnings Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) said it expects third-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be approximately $2.00. Previous guidance was for solid growth compared to prior year adjusted EPS of $2.46.

Mark Costa, CEO, said: "Demand has slowed more than expected in August and September, in particular in the consumer durables and building and construction end markets and the European and Asian regions. Also, logistics have been challenged by an acceleration of marine logistics issues on the U.S. East Coast, particularly impacting high-value specialty products in Advanced Materials bound for other regions. Operational issues have also impacted volume and product mix, as recovery of our polymer lines from an electricity outage in July at our Kingsport facility took longer than expected."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular