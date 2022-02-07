Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) insiders sold US$22m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eastman Chemical

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Mark Costa, for US$5.2m worth of shares, at about US$115 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$119. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 14% of Mark Costa's holding.

Insiders in Eastman Chemical didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:EMN Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2022

Does Eastman Chemical Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Eastman Chemical insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$75m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eastman Chemical Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Eastman Chemical in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Eastman Chemical. For example - Eastman Chemical has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

