Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.5, the dividend yield is 3.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMN was $78.5, representing a -6.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.99 and a 127.93% increase over the 52 week low of $34.44.

EMN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). EMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.21. Zacks Investment Research reports EMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.63%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EMN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 31.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EMN at 4.85%.

