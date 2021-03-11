Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMN was $116.91, representing a -1.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.82 and a 239.46% increase over the 52 week low of $34.44.

EMN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). EMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.5. Zacks Investment Research reports EMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.7%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EMN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PYZ with an increase of 37.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EMN at 3.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.