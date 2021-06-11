Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $124.97, the dividend yield is 2.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMN was $124.97, representing a -4.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $130.47 and a 89.75% increase over the 52 week low of $65.86.

EMN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). EMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.6. Zacks Investment Research reports EMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.08%, compared to an industry average of 29.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMN Dividend History page.

