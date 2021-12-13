Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.76 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $117.3, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMN was $117.3, representing a -10.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $130.47 and a 21.84% increase over the 52 week low of $96.27.

EMN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF). EMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.72. Zacks Investment Research reports EMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.64%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the emn Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EMN as a top-10 holding:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSEW with an increase of 4.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EMN at 0.22%.

