Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.69 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $102.98, the dividend yield is 2.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EMN was $102.98, representing a -1.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.83 and a 199.01% increase over the 52 week low of $34.44.

EMN is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). EMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.46. Zacks Investment Research reports EMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -17.03%, compared to an industry average of -9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EMN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EMN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (QDIV)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Value Fund (CHEP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 31.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EMN at 3.97%.

