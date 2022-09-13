Markets
EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Drops 4% On Reducing Q3 Profit Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) are down more than 4% Tuesday morning after cutting its third quarter earnings outlook citing lower than expected demand as well as higher cost.

For the third quarter, Eastman Chemical expects adjusted EPS to be about $2.00. Previously it was expecting solid growth from last years' adjusted EPS of $2.46.

"Demand has slowed more than expected in August and September, in particular in the consumer durables and building and construction end markets and the European and Asian regions.... Certain costs have trended higher than expected and are impacting third-quarter performance, particularly for natural gas in the U.S., which reached a 14-year high during the quarter," said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO.

EMN, currently at $90.74, has traded in the range of $84.95-$129.48 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EMN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular