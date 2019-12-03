Eastman Chemical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EMN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.33, changing hands as low as $75.30 per share. Eastman Chemical Co shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMN's low point in its 52 week range is $61.22 per share, with $86.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.64.

