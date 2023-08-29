Eastman Chemical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EMN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $84.04, changing hands as high as $84.49 per share. Eastman Chemical Co shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EMN's low point in its 52 week range is $69.91 per share, with $96.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.25. The EMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

