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Eastman Chemical Announces Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

July 30, 2026 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $183 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $1.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $2.513 billion from $2.287 billion last year.

Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $183 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $2.513 Bln vs. $2.287 Bln last year.

We project third-quarter adjusted EPS to approach second-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.97.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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