Eastman Chemical Announces Climb In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Eastman Chemical (EMN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $183 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eastman Chemical reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $1.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $2.513 billion from $2.287 billion last year.

Eastman Chemical earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $183 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.59 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $2.513 Bln vs. $2.287 Bln last year.

We project third-quarter adjusted EPS to approach second-quarter 2026 EPS of $1.97.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.