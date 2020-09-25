Eastman Chemical and DuPont Unveil New Sustainable Fabrics

Eastman Chemical Company EMN and DuPont Biomaterials recently announced the unveiling of a fabric collection made of biobased, sustainable materials. Their collaboration combines Eastman Chemical’s Naia and DuPont Sorona fibers. Moreover, the new collection is expected to boost prospects of sustainable textiles for everyday casual wear.

Notably, Eastman Naia cellulosic fiber is ideal choice for fabrics in womenswear. The portfolio of sustainable fibers offered by Naia provides designers with more choices and versatility. Naia fabrics are made with sourced wood from sustainably managed eucalyptus and pine forests and plantations. It adds the richness of nature to luxurious and comfortable fabrics. Further, Naia is made through low-impact and optimized manufacturing, and has a low tree-to-fiber environmental footprint in compliance with ISO 14044.

The DuPont Sorona brand is made from 37% renewable plant-based ingredients that offer high-performance and responsibly sourced material alternative. Fibers made with Sorona polymer are now used in various apparel applications such as athletic wear, swimwear, insulation and suiting. Also, Sorona minimizes environmental impacts without compromising quality and performance.

Per Eastman Chemical, this collaboration will provide a great choice of sustainable fabric collection with biobased, renewable materials without sacrificing beauty, quality or comfort of the product.

Shares of the Eastman Chemical gained 6.3% in the past year against the 2.6% decline of its industry.

Eastman Chemical benefits from its innovation-driven growth model, cost reduction actions and acquisitions amid certain headwinds including a difficult demand environment.

The company is taking an aggressive approach to manage costs in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Eastman Chemical has significantly increased its cost-reduction target, which is forecast to be roughly $150 million of net savings in 2020. These cost actions include reduction of discretionary spending. The company’s cost reduction actions are expected to contribute to its earnings per share in 2020.

