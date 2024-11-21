Eastman Chemical Aims for Growth via Circular Economy

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Eastman Chemical Company, at its 2024 Circular Economy Deep Dive event, highlighted its strategy for significant EBITDA growth through circular economy initiatives, projecting over $2.1 billion in EBITDA in a normalized environment. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Eastman plans substantial investments in methanolysis projects and biopolymer platforms, aiming for $500 million additional EBITDA by 2029. This positions Eastman as a strong growth opportunity, leveraging economic recovery and strategic investments to secure future value.

