Eastman Chemical Aims for Growth via Circular Economy

Eastman Chemical ( (EMN) ) has shared an announcement.
Eastman Chemical Company, at its 2024 Circular Economy Deep Dive event, highlighted its strategy for significant EBITDA growth through circular economy initiatives, projecting over $2.1 billion in EBITDA in a normalized environment. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Eastman plans substantial investments in methanolysis projects and biopolymer platforms, aiming for $500 million additional EBITDA by 2029. This positions Eastman as a strong growth opportunity, leveraging economic recovery and strategic investments to secure future value.
