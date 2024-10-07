EastGroup Props Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP) has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $199.17, a high estimate of $214.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.29% increase from the previous average price target of $180.58.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive EastGroup Props. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $205.00 $204.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $204.00 $192.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Outperform $200.00 $175.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $192.00 $188.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $214.00 $179.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $186.00 $158.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $209.00 $208.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $190.00 $176.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $198.00 $178.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $186.00 $172.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $175.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $208.00 $162.00

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

EastGroup Props's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EastGroup Props's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 34.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EastGroup Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EastGroup Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EastGroup Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.61.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

