EastGroup Properties: A Strong Contender in Industrial Real Estate

Explore the exciting world of EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) with our contributing expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!

*Stock prices used were the prices of Nov. 19, 2025. The video was published on Dec. 30, 2025.



The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

Anand Chokkavelu has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Anthony Schiavone has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Matthew Argersinger has positions in EastGroup Properties. The Motley Fool recommends EastGroup Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.