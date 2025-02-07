EastGroup Properties: Solid Q4 Results

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on industrial properties primarily in the Sunbelt, reported its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 6. Earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 slightly beat expectations of $1.15, while revenue of $164 million came in slightly below the expected $166 million.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 % Change FFO per diluted share $2.15 N/A $2.03 5.9% Revenue $164 million $166 million $149 million 10% Net income per diluted share $1.16 $1.15 $1.35 (14.1%) Average occupancy rate 95.8% N/A 98.1% (230 basis points)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

EastGroup Properties develops, acquires, and operates industrial properties across the United States, with an emphasis on Sunbelt markets such as Florida and Texas. These regions have seen economic expansion and increased demand for industrial spaces, driving favorable market conditions for the REIT.

In 2024, EastGroup commenced construction on several new developments totaling 1.585 million square feet, indicating its proactive investment approach. Its success largely depends on maximizing occupancy rates, effective lease management, and maintaining a balanced debt strategy to support further expansions.

Operational and Financial Highlights

In the fourth quarter, EastGroup reported a strong leasing portfolio, with 97.1% lease-up and 96.1% occupancy of its operational holdings. Despite a decline in average occupancy from 98.1% in Q4 2023 to 95.8% in Q4 2024, it was able to increase its rental rates for lease renewals and new contracts by a robust 46.6%, indicating strong demand. Net income per diluted share fell to $1.16, in part due to one-time gains from property sales in the prior-year quarter, when it booked a total of $1.35 per share.

On the financial side, EastGroup's strategic measures included investing $257 million in property acquisitions and development land, supporting extensive growth endeavors. Funds from operations improved by 5.9%, from $2.03 per share in the prior-year period to $2.15 per share. EastGroup's debt-to-total-market-capitalization ratio stood at 15.4%, a sustainable leverage level that maintains flexibility for future strategic opportunities.

The company did not report any significant one-time financial adjustments impacting the quarter's performance. Its dividend payout remained steady at $1.40 per share.

Forward Outlook

EastGroup's leadership anticipates an optimistic trajectory, projecting earnings per share of between $4.71 and $4.91 in 2025, alongside funds from operations per share of between $8.80 and $9.00.

For the coming quarters, stakeholders should observe EastGroup's strategic expansion and capital deployment, anticipating potential impacts from macroeconomic variables such as interest rate shifts and market demand. Expect continued penetration into Sunbelt territories, along with further rental escalations and strategic property acquisitions.

