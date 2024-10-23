EastGroup Properties raises 2024 FFO view to $8.33 to $8.37 from $8.28-$8.38

Consensus for 2024 FFO is $8.32.
- EastGroup Properties reports Q3 adjusted FFO $2.13, consensus $2.10
- EastGroup Properties price target lowered to $193 from $198 at Barclays
- EastGroup Properties upgraded to Outperform from In Line at Evercore ISI
- EastGroup Properties upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Mizuho
