Markets
EGP

EastGroup Properties Q4 FFO Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) reported that its fourth-quarter funds from operations attributable to common stockholders increased to $49.22 million from $42.78 million in the prior year. Funds from operations were $1.27 per share compared to $1.18 per share for the same quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to common stockholders rose to $49.61 million or $1.28 per share from $18.56 million or $0.51 per share in the prior year.

Quarterly revenue for the quarter were $86.55 million up from $77.98 million in the prior year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.57 per share and revenues of $85.96 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2020, the company projects earnings per share to be in the range of $2.25 - $2.35, and FFO of $5.25 - $5.35. Analysts expect annual earnings of $2.65 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EGP

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular