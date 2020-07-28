Markets
EGP

EastGroup Properties Q2 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.66 million or $0.60 per share, compared to $23.20 million or $0.73 per share last year.

Funds from operations for the quarter was $1.33 per share, compared to $1.22 per share last year.

Second-quarter revenues rose to $89.72 million from $82.10 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.55 per share and revenues of $88.70 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Looking forward to, EastGroup now estimates earnings of $2.23 to $2.33 per share and FFO per share of $5.23 to $5.33. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $2.22 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EGP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular