Markets
EGP

EastGroup Properties Q1 Profit Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - EastGroup Properties on Tuesday posted first-quarter net income of $27.4 million or $0.69 per share, higher than $23.3 million or $0.60 per share in the previous-year period. On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.61 per share in the quarter. Analysts' estimates, usually, exclude one-time items.

In the quarter, funds from operations came in at $57.7 million or $1.45 per share, up from $51.2 million or $1.31 per share in the year-ago quarter. Quarterly revenues rose to $98.0 million from $88.6 million in the same period last year, while analysts were looking for revenues of $94.5 million for the period. Looking forward to the second quarter, the company expects net income between $26.6 million and $25 million. On a per share basis, earnings are expected between $0.66 and $0.62. On average, 7 analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.62 per share in the second quarter. Funds from operations are expected between $58.3 million and $56.7 million in the second quarter. On a per share basis, funds from operations are expected between $1.46 and $1.42.

For the year ahead, the company expects net income between $105.7 million and $101.7 million. On a per share basis, earnings are expected between $2.63 and $2.53.

On average, 8 analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.54 per share in fiscal 2021.

Funds from operations are expected between $234.6 million and $230.6 million in full-year 2021. On a per share basis, funds from operations are expected between $5.84 and $5.74.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EGP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular