EastGroup Properties price target lowered to $186 from $190 at Truist

Truist analyst Ki Bin Kim lowered the firm’s price target on EastGroup Properties (EGP) to $186 from $190 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note, updating the firm’s model based on the REIT’s Q3 results, recent events, and adjusted revenue growth and expense assumptions.
Read More on EGP:
- EastGroup Properties price target lowered to $199 from $214 at Wells Fargo
- EastGroup Properties raises 2024 FFO view to $8.33 to $8.37 from $8.28-$8.38
- EastGroup Properties reports Q3 adjusted FFO $2.13, consensus $2.10
- Is EGP a Buy, Before Earnings?
- EastGroup Properties price target lowered to $193 from $198 at Barclays
