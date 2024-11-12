EastGroup Properties price target lowered to $186 from $190 at Truist

Truist analyst Ki Bin Kim lowered the firm’s price target on EastGroup Properties (EGP) to $186 from $190 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note, updating the firm’s model based on the REIT’s Q3 results, recent events, and adjusted revenue growth and expense assumptions.

