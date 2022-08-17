EastGroup Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:EGP) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

EastGroup Properties' (NYSE:EGP) stock is up by a considerable 15% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to EastGroup Properties' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for EastGroup Properties is:

11% = US$212m ÷ US$2.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

EastGroup Properties' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To start with, EastGroup Properties' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 6.6% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to EastGroup Properties' decent 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then compared EastGroup Properties' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 11% in the same period.

NYSE:EGP Past Earnings Growth August 17th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is EGP worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EGP is currently mispriced by the market.

Is EastGroup Properties Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

EastGroup Properties seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 57%, meaning the company retains only 43% of its income. However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Besides, EastGroup Properties has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 62% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that EastGroup Properties' future ROE will drop to 7.0% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with EastGroup Properties' performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

