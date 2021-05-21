EastGroup Properties, Inc.'s (NYSE:EGP) CEO Will Probably Have Their Compensation Approved By Shareholders

The performance at EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has been quite strong recently and CEO Marshall Loeb has played a role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 27 May 2021. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing EastGroup Properties, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$6.2b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$4.7m over the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$695k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$6.4m. This suggests that EastGroup Properties remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. What's more, Marshall Loeb holds US$15m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$695k US$675k 15% Other US$4.0m US$4.1m 85% Total Compensation US$4.7m US$4.7m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, EastGroup Properties more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at EastGroup Properties, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:EGP CEO Compensation May 21st 2021

EastGroup Properties, Inc. has seen its funds from operations (FFO) increase by 13% per year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 9.3% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's good to see a bit of revenue growth, as this suggests the business is able to grow sustainably. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has EastGroup Properties, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with EastGroup Properties, Inc. for providing a total return of 85% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) in EastGroup Properties we think you should know about.

Important note: EastGroup Properties is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.