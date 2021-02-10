EastGroup Properties, Inc. Just Recorded A 16% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Investors in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.2% to close at US$145 following the release of its annual results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$357m were in line with what the analysts predicted, EastGroup Properties surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.76 per share, a notable 16% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:EGP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from EastGroup Properties' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$385.9m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 8.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to decline 17% to US$2.57 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$385.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.54 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$144, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on EastGroup Properties, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$161 and the most bearish at US$116 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await EastGroup Properties shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of EastGroup Properties'historical trends, as next year's 8.2% revenue growth is roughly in line with 8.9% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 5.6% per year. So although EastGroup Properties is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple EastGroup Properties analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for EastGroup Properties (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

