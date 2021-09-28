EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.92% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $167.41, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGP was $167.41, representing a -9.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $184.77 and a 30.71% increase over the 52 week low of $128.08.

EGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.94. Zacks Investment Research reports EGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.75%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the egp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EGP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IWO with an increase of 3.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EGP at 0.44%.

