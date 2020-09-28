EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $128.88, the dividend yield is 2.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGP was $128.88, representing a -9.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.69 and a 54.53% increase over the 52 week low of $83.40.

EGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08. Zacks Investment Research reports EGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.66%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EGP as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 1.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EGP at 2.33%.

