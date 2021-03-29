EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.79 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EGP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EGP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EGP was $146.85, representing a -4.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.26 and a 62.46% increase over the 52 week low of $90.39.

EGP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). EGP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.76. Zacks Investment Research reports EGP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.09%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EGP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EGP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EGP as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INDS with an increase of 17.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EGP at 4.46%.

